Hud 11:123 ولله غيب السماوات والارض واليه يرجع الامر كله فاعبده وتوكل عليه وما ربك بغافل عما تعملون ١٢٣
وَلِلَّهِ
غَيۡبُ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَإِلَيۡهِ
يُرۡجَعُ
ٱلۡأَمۡرُ
كُلُّهُۥ
فَٱعۡبُدۡهُ
وَتَوَكَّلۡ
عَلَيۡهِۚ
وَمَا
رَبُّكَ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
١٢٣
(Mọi điều) vô hình trong các tầng trời và trái đất đều thuộc về một mình Allah. Mọi thứ đều được đưa trở về trình diện Ngài. Vì vậy, Ngươi (hỡi Thiên Sứ Muhammad) hãy thờ phượng một mình Ngài và hãy phó thác cho Ngài. Quả thật, Thượng Đế của Ngươi không làm ngơ về những gì các ngươi làm.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Allah, the Exalted, informs that He is the All-Knower of the unseenof the heavens and the earth and that unto Him is the final return.
He explains that everyone who does a deed, He will give them their deed (reward for it) on the Day of Reckoning. Unto Him belongs the creation and the command. Then H…
Allah, the Exalted, informs that He is the All-Knower of the unseenof the heavens and the earth and that unto Him is the final return.
He explains that…