Al-Anbiya 21:2 ما ياتيهم من ذكر من ربهم محدث الا استمعوه وهم يلعبون ٢
Trang 322 · Juz 17
مَا
يَأۡتِيهِم
مِّن
ذِكۡرٖ
مِّن
رَّبِّهِم
مُّحۡدَثٍ
إِلَّا
ٱسۡتَمَعُوهُ
وَهُمۡ
يَلۡعَبُونَ
٢
Bất cứ điều nhắc nhở mới nào từ Thượng Đế của họ đến với họ, họ đều chỉ nghe nó với thái độ bỡn cợt.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Which was revealed in Makkah
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Al-Bukhari recorded that `Abdur-Rahman bin Yazid said that `Abdullah said, "Banu Isra'il, Al-Kahf, Maryam, Ta Ha and Al-Anbiya' - they are among the earliest and most beautiful Surahs and they are my treasure."
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الر…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Virtues of Surat Al-Anbiya'
Al-Bukhari recorded that `Abdur-Rahman bin Yazid said that `Abdullah said, "Banu Isra'il, A…