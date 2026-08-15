Al-Anbiya 21:1 اقترب للناس حسابهم وهم في غفلة معرضون ١
Trang 322 · Juz 17
ٱقۡتَرَبَ
لِلنَّاسِ
حِسَابُهُمۡ
وَهُمۡ
فِي
غَفۡلَةٖ
مُّعۡرِضُونَ
١
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Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Virtues of Surat Al-Anbiya'
Al-Bukhari recorded that `Abdur-Rahman bin Yazid said that `Abdullah said, "Banu Isra'il, Al-Kahf, Maryam, Ta Ha and Al-Anbiya' - they are among the earliest and most beautiful Surahs and they are my treasure."
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الر…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Virtues of Surat Al-Anbiya'
Al-Bukhari recorded that `Abdur-Rahman bin Yazid said that `Abdullah said, "Banu Isra'il, A…