Al-An'am 6:96 فالق الاصباح وجعل الليل سكنا والشمس والقمر حسبانا ذالك تقدير العزيز العليم ٩٦
فَالِقُ
ٱلۡإِصۡبَاحِ
وَجَعَلَ
ٱلَّيۡلَ
سَكَنٗا
وَٱلشَّمۡسَ
وَٱلۡقَمَرَ
حُسۡبَانٗاۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
تَقۡدِيرُ
ٱلۡعَزِيزِ
ٱلۡعَلِيمِ
٩٦
Ngài chẻ (ánh sáng) của bình minh (từ bóng tối của ban đêm), Ngài tạo ra ban đêm để nghỉ ngơi, mặt trời và mặt trăng bơi theo quỹ đạo riêng (của chúng). Đó là sự sắp đặt và an bày của Đấng Toàn Năng, Đấng Toàn Tri.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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