Al-An'am 6:95 ۞ ان الله فالق الحب والنوى يخرج الحي من الميت ومخرج الميت من الحي ذالكم الله فانى توفكون ٩٥
۞ إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
فَالِقُ
ٱلۡحَبِّ
وَٱلنَّوَىٰۖ
يُخۡرِجُ
ٱلۡحَيَّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمَيِّتِ
وَمُخۡرِجُ
ٱلۡمَيِّتِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡحَيِّۚ
ذَٰلِكُمُ
ٱللَّهُۖ
فَأَنَّىٰ
تُؤۡفَكُونَ
٩٥
Quả thật, Allah là Đấng đã chẻ hạt giống và hạt chà là (để chúng nẩy mầm). Ngài rút cái sống ra từ cái chết và rút cái chết ra từ cái sống. Đó là Allah (Thượng Đế của các ngươi). Thế các ngươi ngoảnh đi đâu (hỡi những kẻ đa thần)?
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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