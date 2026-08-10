Al-An'am 6:90 اولايك الذين هدى الله فبهداهم اقتده قل لا اسالكم عليه اجرا ان هو الا ذكرى للعالمين ٩٠
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
هَدَى
ٱللَّهُۖ
فَبِهُدَىٰهُمُ
ٱقۡتَدِهۡۗ
قُل
لَّآ
أَسۡـَٔلُكُمۡ
عَلَيۡهِ
أَجۡرًاۖ
إِنۡ
هُوَ
إِلَّا
ذِكۡرَىٰ
لِلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٩٠
Đó là những người đã được Allah ban cho sự chỉ đạo, cho nên, các ngươi hãy noi theo sự chỉ đạo của họ. Ngươi (hỡi Thiên Sứ) hãy nói: “Ta không hề yêu cầu các người trả tiền thù lao cho Ta về (Qur’an). Quả thật, Nó là Thông Điệp Nhắc Nhở dành cho thiên hạ (loài người và loài Jinn).”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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