Al-An'am 6:9 ولو جعلناه ملكا لجعلناه رجلا وللبسنا عليهم ما يلبسون ٩
وَلَوۡ
جَعَلۡنَٰهُ
مَلَكٗا
لَّجَعَلۡنَٰهُ
رَجُلٗا
وَلَلَبَسۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِم
مَّا
يَلۡبِسُونَ
٩
Và nếu TA có gửi xuống một Thiên Thần (làm Sứ Giả) thì TA vẫn sẽ phải làm cho y (xuất hiện như) một người đàn ông (phàm tục, bởi lẽ họ không thể gặp trực diện nguyên hình của Thiên Thần). Và (lúc đó) họ cũng sẽ hoài nghi giống như họ thường hoài nghi.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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(And even if We had sent down unto you a Messag…
Censuring the Rebellious and their Refusal to Accept Human Messengers
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