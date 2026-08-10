Al-An'am 6:87 ومن ابايهم وذرياتهم واخوانهم واجتبيناهم وهديناهم الى صراط مستقيم ٨٧
وَمِنۡ
ءَابَآئِهِمۡ
وَذُرِّيَّٰتِهِمۡ
وَإِخۡوَٰنِهِمۡۖ
وَٱجۡتَبَيۡنَٰهُمۡ
وَهَدَيۡنَٰهُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
صِرَٰطٖ
مُّسۡتَقِيمٖ
٨٧
Và trong số cha mẹ, con cái và anh em của họ cũng được TA phù hộ và hướng dẫn theo Chính Đạo.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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