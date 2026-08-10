Al-An'am 6:84 ووهبنا له اسحاق ويعقوب كلا هدينا ونوحا هدينا من قبل ومن ذريته داوود وسليمان وايوب ويوسف وموسى وهارون وكذالك نجزي المحسنين ٨٤
وَوَهَبۡنَا
لَهُۥٓ
إِسۡحَٰقَ
وَيَعۡقُوبَۚ
كُلًّا
هَدَيۡنَاۚ
وَنُوحًا
هَدَيۡنَا
مِن
قَبۡلُۖ
وَمِن
ذُرِّيَّتِهِۦ
دَاوُۥدَ
وَسُلَيۡمَٰنَ
وَأَيُّوبَ
وَيُوسُفَ
وَمُوسَىٰ
وَهَٰرُونَۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٨٤
TA đã ban cho (Ibrahim) (đứa con trai) Is-haq (Isaac) và (đứa cháu nội) Ya’qub (Jacob). Cả hai đều được TA hướng dẫn (đến với chính đạo). Trước đây, Nuh (Nô-ê) cũng đã được TA hướng dẫn, và cả trong dòng dõi của Y như Dawood (David), Sulayman (Solomon), Ayyub (Job), Yusuf (Joseph), Musa, Harun (Aaron); TA ban thưởng cho những người làm tốt như thế.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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