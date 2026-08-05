Al-An'am 6:7 ولو نزلنا عليك كتابا في قرطاس فلمسوه بايديهم لقال الذين كفروا ان هاذا الا سحر مبين ٧
وَلَوۡ
نَزَّلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكَ
كِتَٰبٗا
فِي
قِرۡطَاسٖ
فَلَمَسُوهُ
بِأَيۡدِيهِمۡ
لَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُوٓاْ
إِنۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّا
سِحۡرٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٧
Dẫu TA có ban xuống cho Ngươi (Thiên Sứ) một Kinh Sách bằng văn bản trên các trang viết mà họ có thể sờ nó bằng tay thì chắc chắn những kẻ vô đức tin vẫn sẽ nói: “Đây rõ ràng chỉ là một trò ma thuật.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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