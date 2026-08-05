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Al-An'am 6:7 ولو نزلنا عليك كتابا في قرطاس فلمسوه بايديهم لقال الذين كفروا ان هاذا الا سحر مبين ٧

6:7
وَلَوۡ
نَزَّلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكَ
كِتَٰبٗا
فِي
قِرۡطَاسٖ
فَلَمَسُوهُ
بِأَيۡدِيهِمۡ
لَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُوٓاْ
إِنۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّا
سِحۡرٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٧
Dẫu TA có ban xuống cho Ngươi (Thiên Sứ) một Kinh Sách bằng văn bản trên các trang viết mà họ có thể sờ nó bằng tay thì chắc chắn những kẻ vô đức tin vẫn sẽ nói: “Đây rõ ràng chỉ là một trò ma thuật.”
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Censuring the Rebellious and their Refusal to Accept Human Messengers

Allah describes the rebellion and stubbornness of the idolators in defying the truth and arguing against it,

وَلَوْ نَزَّلْنَا عَلَيْكَ كِتَـباً فِى قِرْطَاسٍ فَلَمَسُوهُ بِأَيْدِيهِمْ

(And even if We had sent down unto you a Messag

Censuring the Rebellious and their Refusal to Accept Human Messengers

Allah describes the rebellion and stubbornness of the idolators in defying the tr

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