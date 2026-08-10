Al-An'am 6:56 قل اني نهيت ان اعبد الذين تدعون من دون الله قل لا اتبع اهواءكم قد ضللت اذا وما انا من المهتدين ٥٦
قُلۡ
إِنِّي
نُهِيتُ
أَنۡ
أَعۡبُدَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
تَدۡعُونَ
مِن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
قُل
لَّآ
أَتَّبِعُ
أَهۡوَآءَكُمۡ
قَدۡ
ضَلَلۡتُ
إِذٗا
وَمَآ
أَنَا۠
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُهۡتَدِينَ
٥٦
Ngươi (hỡi Thiên Sứ) hãy nói: “Ta bị cấm thờ phượng những thứ mà các ngươi cầu nguyện ngoài Allah.” Ngươi hãy nói: “Ta không làm theo ham muốn của các ngươi. (Nếu Ta làm theo ham muốn của các ngươi) thì chắc chắn Ta đã lầm lạc và lúc đó Ta sẽ không còn được hướng dẫn nữa.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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