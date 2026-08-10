Al-An'am 6:55 وكذالك نفصل الايات ولتستبين سبيل المجرمين ٥٥
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نُفَصِّلُ
ٱلۡأٓيَٰتِ
وَلِتَسۡتَبِينَ
سَبِيلُ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
٥٥
TA trình bày rõ các Lời Mặc Khải (của TA) như thế đó và để con đường của những kẻ tội lỗi trở nên rõ ràng.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
The Prophet Understands What He Conveys; Torment is in Allah's Hands Not the Prophet's
Allah says, just as We mentioned the clear signs that testify and direct to the path of guidance, all the while chastising useless arguments and defiance,
كَذلِكَ نُفَصِّلُ الآيَـتِ
(And thus do We explain the Ayat i…
The Prophet Understands What He Conveys; Torment is in Allah's Hands Not the Prophet's
Allah says, just as We mentioned the clear signs that testify an…