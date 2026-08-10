Al-An'am 6:45 فقطع دابر القوم الذين ظلموا والحمد لله رب العالمين ٤٥
فَقُطِعَ
دَابِرُ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْۚ
وَٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
رَبِّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٤٥
Thế là (tất cả) đám người có hành vi sai trái đều đã bị tiêu diệt hoàn toàn. Alhamdulillah, Thượng Đế của toàn vũ trụ và vạn vật.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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