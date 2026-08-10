Al-An'am 6:43 فلولا اذ جاءهم باسنا تضرعوا ولاكن قست قلوبهم وزين لهم الشيطان ما كانوا يعملون ٤٣
فَلَوۡلَآ
إِذۡ
جَآءَهُم
بَأۡسُنَا
تَضَرَّعُواْ
وَلَٰكِن
قَسَتۡ
قُلُوبُهُمۡ
وَزَيَّنَ
لَهُمُ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
مَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
٤٣
Đáng lẽ ra họ phải biết hạ mình (thần phục TA) khi tai họa của TA giáng xuống họ, tuy nhiên, con tim của họ đã chai sạn và Shaytan đã trang hoàng những điều (tội lỗi) họ làm trở nên đẹp đẽ đối với họ.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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