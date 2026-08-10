Al-An'am 6:42 ولقد ارسلنا الى امم من قبلك فاخذناهم بالباساء والضراء لعلهم يتضرعون ٤٢
وَلَقَدۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَآ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمَمٖ
مِّن
قَبۡلِكَ
فَأَخَذۡنَٰهُم
بِٱلۡبَأۡسَآءِ
وَٱلضَّرَّآءِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَضَرَّعُونَ
٤٢
Quả thật TA đã gởi đến các thế hệ trước Ngươi (hỡi Thiên Sứ) các vị Sứ Giả (nhưng tất cả đã bị người dân phủ nhận) thế là TA đã trừng phạt họ bằng sự đói khổ và bệnh tật mong họ biết hạ mình (thần phục TA).
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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