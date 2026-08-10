Al-An'am 6:41 بل اياه تدعون فيكشف ما تدعون اليه ان شاء وتنسون ما تشركون ٤١
بَلۡ
إِيَّاهُ
تَدۡعُونَ
فَيَكۡشِفُ
مَا
تَدۡعُونَ
إِلَيۡهِ
إِن
شَآءَ
وَتَنسَوۡنَ
مَا
تُشۡرِكُونَ
٤١
“Không đâu, (vào lúc nguy cấp đó) chắc chắn các người chỉ cầu xin mỗi mình (Allah) mà thôi. Nếu Ngài muốn, Ngài sẽ lấy khỏi các người (những tai họa) mà các người cầu xin Ngài và các người sẽ quên bẵng (các thần linh) mà các người tổ hợp (cùng với Allah).”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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