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Al-An'am 6:36 ۞ انما يستجيب الذين يسمعون والموتى يبعثهم الله ثم اليه يرجعون ٣٦

6:36
۞ إِنَّمَا
يَسۡتَجِيبُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَسۡمَعُونَۘ
وَٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
يَبۡعَثُهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
ثُمَّ
إِلَيۡهِ
يُرۡجَعُونَ
٣٦
Quả thật chỉ những ai nghe (và hiểu được lời nói) mới đáp lại (lời kêu gọi của Ngươi – hỡi Thiên Sứ), còn (những kẻ vô đức tin là) những kẻ đã chết (bởi trái tim của họ đã chết), rồi đây (vào Ngày Phán Xét) Allah sẽ phục sinh họ và họ sẽ được đưa trở về trình diện Ngài.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Comforting the Prophet

Allah comforts the Prophet in his grief over his people's denial and defiance of him,

قَدْ نَعْلَمُ إِنَّهُ لَيَحْزُنُكَ الَّذِى يَقُولُونَ

(We know indeed the grief which their words cause you;) meaning, We know about their denial of you and your sadness and sorrow for them. All

Comforting the Prophet

Allah comforts the Prophet in his grief over his people's denial and defiance of him,

قَدْ نَعْلَمُ إِنَّهُ لَيَحْزُنُكَ الَّذِى

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders