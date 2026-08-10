Al-An'am 6:33 قد نعلم انه ليحزنك الذي يقولون فانهم لا يكذبونك ولاكن الظالمين بايات الله يجحدون ٣٣
قَدۡ
نَعۡلَمُ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَيَحۡزُنُكَ
ٱلَّذِي
يَقُولُونَۖ
فَإِنَّهُمۡ
لَا
يُكَذِّبُونَكَ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
بِـَٔايَٰتِ
ٱللَّهِ
يَجۡحَدُونَ
٣٣
TA thực sự biết rõ những gì họ nói làm Ngươi (Thiên Sứ) buồn rầu. Quả thật họ không phủ nhận Ngươi, tuy nhiên, những kẻ sai quấy thường chống đối các Lời Mặc Khải của Allah.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Comforting the Prophet
Allah comforts the Prophet in his grief over his people's denial and defiance of him,
قَدْ نَعْلَمُ إِنَّهُ لَيَحْزُنُكَ الَّذِى يَقُولُونَ
(We know indeed the grief which their words cause you;) meaning, We know about their denial of you and your sadness and sorrow for them. All…
Comforting the Prophet
Allah comforts the Prophet in his grief over his people's denial and defiance of him,
قَدْ نَعْلَمُ إِنَّهُ لَيَحْزُنُكَ الَّذِى…