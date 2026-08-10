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Chọn ngôn ngữ

Al-An'am 6:29 وقالوا ان هي الا حياتنا الدنيا وما نحن بمبعوثين ٢٩

6:29
وَقَالُوٓاْ
إِنۡ
هِيَ
إِلَّا
حَيَاتُنَا
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
وَمَا
نَحۡنُ
بِمَبۡعُوثِينَ
٢٩
(Những kẻ thờ đa thần này) nói: “Thật ra, chẳng có cuộc sống nào ngoài cuộc sống của chúng ta trên trần gian này, chúng ta sẽ không được phục sinh trở lại (cho việc phán xét và thưởng phạt).”
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Wishes and Hopes Do Not Help One When He Sees the Torment

Allah mentions the condition of the disbelievers when they are made to stand before the Fire on the Day of Resurrection and witness its chains and restraints, along with seeing the horrible, momentous conditions in the Fire with their own eyes

Wishes and Hopes Do Not Help One When He Sees the Torment

Allah mentions the condition of the disbelievers when they are made to stand before the Fire

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Notes placeholders