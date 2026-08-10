Al-An'am 6:29 وقالوا ان هي الا حياتنا الدنيا وما نحن بمبعوثين ٢٩
وَقَالُوٓاْ
إِنۡ
هِيَ
إِلَّا
حَيَاتُنَا
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
وَمَا
نَحۡنُ
بِمَبۡعُوثِينَ
٢٩
(Những kẻ thờ đa thần này) nói: “Thật ra, chẳng có cuộc sống nào ngoài cuộc sống của chúng ta trên trần gian này, chúng ta sẽ không được phục sinh trở lại (cho việc phán xét và thưởng phạt).”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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