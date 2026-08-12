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Yusuf 12:44 قالوا اضغاث احلام وما نحن بتاويل الاحلام بعالمين ٤٤

12:44
قَالُوٓاْ
أَضۡغَٰثُ
أَحۡلَٰمٖۖ
وَمَا
نَحۡنُ
بِتَأۡوِيلِ
ٱلۡأَحۡلَٰمِ
بِعَٰلِمِينَ
٤٤
Etrafındakiler: "Bir takım karışık rüyalar; biz böyle rüyaların yorumunu bilmeyiz" dediler.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders