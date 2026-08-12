Yusuf 12:34 فاستجاب له ربه فصرف عنه كيدهن انه هو السميع العليم ٣٤
فَٱسۡتَجَابَ
لَهُۥ
رَبُّهُۥ
فَصَرَفَ
عَنۡهُ
كَيۡدَهُنَّۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٣٤
Rabbi onun duasını kabul etti ve kadınların tuzağına engel oldu. Zira O, işitir ve bilir.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,
وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…