Yusuf 12:30 ۞ وقال نسوة في المدينة امرات العزيز تراود فتاها عن نفسه قد شغفها حبا انا لنراها في ضلال مبين ٣٠
۞ وَقَالَ
نِسۡوَةٞ
فِي
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
ٱمۡرَأَتُ
ٱلۡعَزِيزِ
تُرَٰوِدُ
فَتَىٰهَا
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦۖ
قَدۡ
شَغَفَهَا
حُبًّاۖ
إِنَّا
لَنَرَىٰهَا
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٣٠
Şehirde bir takım kadınlar: "Vezirin karısı kölesinin olmak istiyormuş; sevgisi bağrını yakmış; doğrusu onun besbelli sapıtmış olduğunu görüyoruz." dediler.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,
وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…