Taha 20:92 قال يا هارون ما منعك اذ رايتهم ضلوا ٩٢
Sayfa 318 · Cüz 16
قَالَ
يَٰهَٰرُونُ
مَا
مَنَعَكَ
إِذۡ
رَأَيۡتَهُمۡ
ضَلُّوٓاْ
٩٢
Musa gelince: "Harun! Onların sapıttığını görünce seni benim yolumdan gitmekten alıkoyan nedir? Benim emrime karşı mı geldin?" dedi.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
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