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Taha 20:51 قال فما بال القرون الاولى ٥١

Sayfa 314 · Cüz 16

قَالَ
فَمَا
بَالُ
ٱلۡقُرُونِ
ٱلۡأُولَىٰ
٥١
Firavun: "Öyleyse önceki nesillerin durumu ne oluyor?" dedi.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn

Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Supreme Maker and Creator, Who is the God of everything and his own Lord and Owner:

فَمَن رَّبُّكُمَا يمُوسَى

(Who then, O Musa, is the Lord of you two) mean

The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn

Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Suprem

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders