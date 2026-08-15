Taha 20:124 ومن اعرض عن ذكري فان له معيشة ضنكا ونحشره يوم القيامة اعمى ١٢٤
Sayfa 320 · Cüz 16
وَمَنۡ
أَعۡرَضَ
عَن
ذِكۡرِي
فَإِنَّ
لَهُۥ
مَعِيشَةٗ
ضَنكٗا
وَنَحۡشُرُهُۥ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
أَعۡمَىٰ
١٢٤
Benim Kitap'ımdan yüz çeviren bilsin ki onun dar bir geçimi olur ve kıyamet günü de onu kör olarak haşrederiz.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.
بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ
(Som…
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down…