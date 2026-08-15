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Taha 20:124 ومن اعرض عن ذكري فان له معيشة ضنكا ونحشره يوم القيامة اعمى ١٢٤

Sayfa 320 · Cüz 16

وَمَنۡ
أَعۡرَضَ
عَن
ذِكۡرِي
فَإِنَّ
لَهُۥ
مَعِيشَةٗ
ضَنكٗا
وَنَحۡشُرُهُۥ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
أَعۡمَىٰ
١٢٤
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Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.

بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ

(Som

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders