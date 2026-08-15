Taha 20:122 ثم اجتباه ربه فتاب عليه وهدى ١٢٢
Sayfa 320 · Cüz 16
ثُمَّ
ٱجۡتَبَٰهُ
رَبُّهُۥ
فَتَابَ
عَلَيۡهِ
وَهَدَىٰ
١٢٢
Rabbi yine de onu seçip tevbesini kabul etti, ona doğru yolu gösterdi.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forgot it (Nasiya)." `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported the same from Ibn `Abbas. Mujahid and Al-Hasan said that he forgot means, "He abandoned it." Concerning…
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forg…