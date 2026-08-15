Taha 20:109 يوميذ لا تنفع الشفاعة الا من اذن له الرحمان ورضي له قولا ١٠٩
Sayfa 319 · Cüz 16
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
لَّا
تَنفَعُ
ٱلشَّفَٰعَةُ
إِلَّا
مَنۡ
أَذِنَ
لَهُ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
وَرَضِيَ
لَهُۥ
قَوۡلٗا
١٠٩
O gün Rahman'ın izin verdiği ve sözünden hoşnut olduğu kimseden başkasının şefaati fayda vermez.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).
إِلاَّ مَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ الرَّحْمَـنُ وَرَضِىَ لَهُ قَوْلاً
(except the one for whom the Most Gracious has giv…
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercessio…