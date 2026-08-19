وَقُلِ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
سَيُرِيكُمۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
فَتَعۡرِفُونَهَاۚ
وَمَا
رَبُّكَ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٣
De ki: "Hamd Allah'a mahsustur. O, ayetlerini size gösterecek, siz de onları bileceksiniz." Rabbin yaptıklarınızdan habersiz değildir.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an
Allah commands His Messenger to say:
إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَلْدَةِ الَّذِى حَرَّمَهَا وَلَهُ كُلُّ شَىءٍ
(I have been commanded only to worship the Lord of this city, Who has sanctified it and to Whom belongs eve…
The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an
Allah commands His Messenger to say:
إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَل…