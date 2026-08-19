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An-Naml 27:93 وقل الحمد لله سيريكم اياته فتعرفونها وما ربك بغافل عما تعملون ٩٣

Sayfa 385 · Cüz 20

وَقُلِ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
سَيُرِيكُمۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
فَتَعۡرِفُونَهَاۚ
وَمَا
رَبُّكَ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٣
De ki: "Hamd Allah'a mahsustur. O, ayetlerini size gösterecek, siz de onları bileceksiniz." Rabbin yaptıklarınızdan habersiz değildir.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an

Allah commands His Messenger to say:

إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَلْدَةِ الَّذِى حَرَّمَهَا وَلَهُ كُلُّ شَىءٍ

(I have been commanded only to worship the Lord of this city, Who has sanctified it and to Whom belongs eve

The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an

Allah commands His Messenger to say:

إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَل

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders