Giriş yap
Giriş yap
Dil Seçin

An-Naml 27:92 وان اتلو القران فمن اهتدى فانما يهتدي لنفسه ومن ضل فقل انما انا من المنذرين ٩٢

Sayfa 385 · Cüz 20

وَأَنۡ
أَتۡلُوَاْ
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَۖ
فَمَنِ
ٱهۡتَدَىٰ
فَإِنَّمَا
يَهۡتَدِي
لِنَفۡسِهِۦۖ
وَمَن
ضَلَّ
فَقُلۡ
إِنَّمَآ
أَنَا۠
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُنذِرِينَ
٩٢
De ki: "Ben, yalnız her şeyin sahibi olan ve bu kutlu kılınmış şehrin Rabbine kulluk etmekle emrolundum. Müslümanlardan olmakla ve Kuran okumakla emrolundum." Kim doğru yolu bulmuşsa, yalnız kendisi için bulmuş olur, kim sapıtmışsa kendine etmiş olur. De ki: "Ben sadece, uyaranlardan biriyim."
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an

Allah commands His Messenger to say:

إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَلْدَةِ الَّذِى حَرَّمَهَا وَلَهُ كُلُّ شَىءٍ

(I have been commanded only to worship the Lord of this city, Who has sanctified it and to Whom belongs eve

The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an

Allah commands His Messenger to say:

إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَل

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders