إِنَّمَآ
أُمِرۡتُ
أَنۡ
أَعۡبُدَ
رَبَّ
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلۡبَلۡدَةِ
ٱلَّذِي
حَرَّمَهَا
وَلَهُۥ
كُلُّ
شَيۡءٖۖ
وَأُمِرۡتُ
أَنۡ
أَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُسۡلِمِينَ
٩١
De ki: "Ben, yalnız her şeyin sahibi olan ve bu kutlu kılınmış şehrin Rabbine kulluk etmekle emrolundum. Müslümanlardan olmakla ve Kuran okumakla emrolundum." Kim doğru yolu bulmuşsa, yalnız kendisi için bulmuş olur, kim sapıtmışsa kendine etmiş olur. De ki: "Ben sadece, uyaranlardan biriyim."
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an
Allah commands His Messenger to say:
إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَلْدَةِ الَّذِى حَرَّمَهَا وَلَهُ كُلُّ شَىءٍ
(I have been commanded only to worship the Lord of this city, Who has sanctified it and to Whom belongs eve…
The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an
Allah commands His Messenger to say:
إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَل…