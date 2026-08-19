مَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلۡحَسَنَةِ
فَلَهُۥ
خَيۡرٞ
مِّنۡهَا
وَهُم
مِّن
فَزَعٖ
يَوۡمَئِذٍ
ءَامِنُونَ
٨٩
Kim bir iyilik getirirse, ona daha iyisi verilir. Onlar o günün korkusundan güvendedirler.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
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