An-Naml 27:67 وقال الذين كفروا ااذا كنا ترابا واباونا اينا لمخرجون ٦٧
Sayfa 383 · Cüz 20
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُوٓاْ
أَءِذَا
كُنَّا
تُرَٰبٗا
وَءَابَآؤُنَآ
أَئِنَّا
لَمُخۡرَجُونَ
٦٧
İnkar edenler: "Biz ve babalarımız toprak olduğumuzda mı, doğrusu bizler mi tekrar çıkarılacağız? Bununla biz de, daha önce babalarımız da, and olsun ki, tehdit edilmiştik. Bu, öncekilerin masallarından başka bir şey değildir" dediler.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely that bodies will be re-created after they have become bones and dust. Then He says:
لَقَدْ وُعِدْنَا هَـذَا نَحْنُ وَءَابَآؤُنَا مِن قَبْلُ
(Indeed we wer…
Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely th…