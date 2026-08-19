وَمَا
مِنۡ
غَآئِبَةٖ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِلَّا
فِي
كِتَٰبٖ
مُّبِينٍ
٧٥
Gökte ve yerde gizli hiçbir şey yoktur ki apaçık bir kitapta olmasın.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:
قُلْ
(Say) `O Muhammad,'
عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ
(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may…
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,…