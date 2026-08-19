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An-Naml 27:81 وما انت بهادي العمي عن ضلالتهم ان تسمع الا من يومن باياتنا فهم مسلمون ٨١

Sayfa 384 · Cüz 20

وَمَآ
أَنتَ
بِهَٰدِي
ٱلۡعُمۡيِ
عَن
ضَلَٰلَتِهِمۡۖ
إِن
تُسۡمِعُ
إِلَّا
مَن
يُؤۡمِنُ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
فَهُم
مُّسۡلِمُونَ
٨١
Körleri sapıklıklarından vazgeçirip doğru yola döndüremezsin; ancak ayetlerimize inananlara sen duyurabilirsin; işte onlar Müslümanlardır.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Qur'an tells the Story of the Differences among the Children of Israel, and Allah judges between Them

Allah tells us about His Book and the guidance, proof and criterion between right and wrong that it contains. He tells us about the Children of Israel, who were the bearers of the Tawrah and Inji

The Qur'an tells the Story of the Differences among the Children of Israel, and Allah judges between Them

Allah tells us about His Book and the guidanc

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders