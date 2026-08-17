An-Naml 27:66 بل ادارك علمهم في الاخرة بل هم في شك منها بل هم منها عمون ٦٦
Sayfa 383 · Cüz 20
بَلِ
ٱدَّٰرَكَ
عِلۡمُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِۚ
بَلۡ
هُمۡ
فِي
شَكّٖ
مِّنۡهَاۖ
بَلۡ
هُم
مِّنۡهَا
عَمُونَ
٦٦
Ahirete dair bilgileri yeterli midir? Hayır; ondan şüphe etmektedirler. Hayır; ona karşı kördürler.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The One Who knows the Unseen is Allah
Allah commands His Messenger to inform all of creation that no one among the dwellers of heaven and earth knows the Unseen, except Allah.
إِلاَّ اللَّهُ
(except Allah) This is an absolute exception, meaning that no one knows this besides Allah, He is alone in that…
The One Who knows the Unseen is Allah
Allah commands His Messenger to inform all of creation that no one among the dwellers of heaven and earth knows t…