An-Naml 27:61 امن جعل الارض قرارا وجعل خلالها انهارا وجعل لها رواسي وجعل بين البحرين حاجزا االاه مع الله بل اكثرهم لا يعلمون ٦١
Sayfa 382 · Cüz 20
أَمَّن
جَعَلَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
قَرَارٗا
وَجَعَلَ
خِلَٰلَهَآ
أَنۡهَٰرٗا
وَجَعَلَ
لَهَا
رَوَٰسِيَ
وَجَعَلَ
بَيۡنَ
ٱلۡبَحۡرَيۡنِ
حَاجِزًاۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
بَلۡ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٦١
Yoksa yeri, yaratıklarının oturmasına elverişli kılan ve aralarında ırmaklar meydana getiren, yeryüzüne sabit dağlar yerleştiren, iki deniz arasına engel koyan mı? Allah'ın yanında başka bir tanrı mı? Hayır; çoğu bilmezler.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
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أَمَّن جَعَلَ الاٌّرْضَ قَرَاراً
(Is not He Who has made the earth as a fixed abode,) meaning, stable and stationary, so that it does not move or convu…