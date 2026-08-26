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An-Najm 53:48 وانه هو اغنى واقنى ٤٨

Sayfa 528 · Cüz 27

وَأَنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
أَغۡنَىٰ
وَأَقۡنَىٰ
٤٨
Doğrusu zengin eden de varlıklı kılan da O'dur.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants

Allah the Exalted said,

وَأَنَّ إِلَى رَبِّكَ الْمُنتَهَى

(And that to your Lord is the End.) meaning, the return of everything on the Day of Resurrection. Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that `Amr

Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants

Allah the Exalted said,

وَأَنَّ إِلَى

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders