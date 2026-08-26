وَأَن
لَّيۡسَ
لِلۡإِنسَٰنِ
إِلَّا
مَا
سَعَىٰ
٣٩
İnsan ancak çalıştığına erişir.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَلَّى - وَلَـكِن كَذَّبَ وَتَوَلَّى
(So he (the disbeliever) neither believed nor prayed! But on the contrary, he belied and turned away!) (75:31-32),
و…
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَل…