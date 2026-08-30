Al-Mursalat 77:38 هاذا يوم الفصل جمعناكم والاولين ٣٨
Sayfa 581 · Cüz 29
هَٰذَا
يَوۡمُ
ٱلۡفَصۡلِۖ
جَمَعۡنَٰكُمۡ
وَٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
٣٨
"Bu, sizleri ve öncekileri topladığımız hüküm günüdür."
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:
انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ…
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re…