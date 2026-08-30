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Al-Mursalat 77:36 ولا يوذن لهم فيعتذرون ٣٦

Sayfa 581 · Cüz 29

وَلَا
يُؤۡذَنُ
لَهُمۡ
فَيَعۡتَذِرُونَ
٣٦
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:

انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re

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