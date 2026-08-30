Al-Mursalat 77:30 انطلقوا الى ظل ذي ثلاث شعب ٣٠
Sayfa 581 · Cüz 29
ٱنطَلِقُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
ظِلّٖ
ذِي
ثَلَٰثِ
شُعَبٖ
٣٠
"gölge yapmayan ve ateşten de korumayan cehennem dumanının üç kollu gölgesine gidin."
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
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The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
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