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Al-Mursalat 77:28 ويل يوميذ للمكذبين ٢٨

Sayfa 581 · Cüz 29

وَيۡلٞ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
لِّلۡمُكَذِّبِينَ
٢٨
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Devamını Okuyun

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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power

Allah says,

أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ

(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.

ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ

(So shall We make later generations t

The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power

Allah says,

أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ

(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani

Daha Fazla Tefsir
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