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Al-Qamar 54:18 كذبت عاد فكيف كان عذابي ونذر ١٨

Sayfa 529 · Cüz 27

كَذَّبَتۡ
عَادٞ
فَكَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَذَابِي
وَنُذُرِ
١٨
Ad milleti peygamberini yalanlamıştı; Benim azabım ve uyarmam nasılmış?
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.

So, Allah sent on them,

عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحاً صَرْصَراً

(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,

فِى يَوْمِ نَحْسٍ

(on a day of calamity), against

The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.

So, Allah sent on them,

عَلَيْهِمْ ر
Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders