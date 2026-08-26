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Al-Qamar 54:17 ولقد يسرنا القران للذكر فهل من مدكر ١٧

Sayfa 529 · Cüz 27

وَلَقَدۡ
يَسَّرۡنَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
لِلذِّكۡرِ
فَهَلۡ
مِن
مُّدَّكِرٖ
١٧
And olsun ki Kuran'ı, öğüt olsun diye kolaylaştırdık; öğüt alan yok mudur?
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا

(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,

وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو
Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders