Giriş yap
Giriş yap
Dil Seçin

Al-Qamar 54:11 ففتحنا ابواب السماء بماء منهمر ١١

Sayfa 529 · Cüz 27

فَفَتَحۡنَآ
أَبۡوَٰبَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
بِمَآءٖ
مُّنۡهَمِرٖ
١١
Biz de bunun üzerine gök kapılarını boşanan sularla açtık.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا

(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,

وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو
Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders