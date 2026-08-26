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Al-Qamar 54:14 تجري باعيننا جزاء لمن كان كفر ١٤

Sayfa 529 · Cüz 27

تَجۡرِي
بِأَعۡيُنِنَا
جَزَآءٗ
لِّمَن
كَانَ
كُفِرَ
١٤
Onu, tahtadan yapılmış, mıhla çakılmış bir gemiye bindirdik; inkar edilmiş olan Nuh'a mükafat olarak verdiğimiz gemi nezaretimiz altında yüzüyordu.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا

(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,

وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو
Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders