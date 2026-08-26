إِنَّآ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
رِيحٗا
صَرۡصَرٗا
فِي
يَوۡمِ
نَحۡسٖ
مُّسۡتَمِرّٖ
١٩
Nitekim üzerlerine, insanları, sökülmüş hurma kütüğü gibi kopararak yere seren, dondurucu bir rüzgarı uğursuzluğu devam eden bir günde gönderdik.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحاً صَرْصَراً
(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,
فِى يَوْمِ نَحْسٍ
(on a day of calamity), against…
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ ر…