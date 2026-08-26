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Al-Qamar 54:20 تنزع الناس كانهم اعجاز نخل منقعر ٢٠

Sayfa 529 · Cüz 27

تَنزِعُ
ٱلنَّاسَ
كَأَنَّهُمۡ
أَعۡجَازُ
نَخۡلٖ
مُّنقَعِرٖ
٢٠
Nitekim üzerlerine, insanları, sökülmüş hurma kütüğü gibi kopararak yere seren, dondurucu bir rüzgarı uğursuzluğu devam eden bir günde gönderdik.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.

So, Allah sent on them,

عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحاً صَرْصَراً

(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,

فِى يَوْمِ نَحْسٍ

(on a day of calamity), against

The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.

So, Allah sent on them,

عَلَيْهِمْ ر
Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders