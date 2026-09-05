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Al-Baqarah 2:64 ثم توليتم من بعد ذالك فلولا فضل الله عليكم ورحمته لكنتم من الخاسرين ٦٤

Sayfa 10 · Cüz 1

ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّيۡتُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَلَوۡلَا
فَضۡلُ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَرَحۡمَتُهُۥ
لَكُنتُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
٦٤
Bundan sonra yine yüz çevirdiniz; eğer Allah'ın size bol nimeti ve merhameti olmasaydı, muhakkak zarara uğrayanlardan olurdunuz.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Taking the Covenant from the Jews

Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him alone, without a partner, and follow His Messengers. Allah stated that when He took their pledge from them, He raised the mountain above their heads,

Taking the Covenant from the Jews

Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders