Al-Baqarah 2:63 واذ اخذنا ميثاقكم ورفعنا فوقكم الطور خذوا ما اتيناكم بقوة واذكروا ما فيه لعلكم تتقون ٦٣
Sayfa 10 · Cüz 1
وَإِذۡ
أَخَذۡنَا
مِيثَٰقَكُمۡ
وَرَفَعۡنَا
فَوۡقَكُمُ
ٱلطُّورَ
خُذُواْ
مَآ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكُم
بِقُوَّةٖ
وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
مَا
فِيهِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٦٣
Sizden kesin söz almıştık. Tur dağını yükselterek tepenize dikmiştik. "Allah'a karşı gelmekten sakınanlardan olabilmeniz için, size verdiğimiz Kitab'a kuvvetle sarılın, onda bulunanları hatırda tutun" demiştik.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
Taking the Covenant from the Jews
Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him alone, without a partner, and follow His Messengers. Allah stated that when He took their pledge from them, He raised the mountain above their heads,…
Taking the Covenant from the Jews
Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him…